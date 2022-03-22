American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.48.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 79,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,338. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

