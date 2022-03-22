Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.35 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.81. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

