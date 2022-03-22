Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $187.00. 387,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,159. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

