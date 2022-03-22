Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.
In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.70. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 296.01%.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.