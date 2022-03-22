Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.70. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.