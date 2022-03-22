Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

