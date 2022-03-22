Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

FRST opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,786 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $65,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

