Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAMG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,688. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $315.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.