Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.09. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. 52,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,678. The company has a market cap of $239.46 million, a PE ratio of -37.44, a PEG ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.