Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will report $55.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.21 million and the highest is $59.30 million. Limoneira reported sales of $45.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $182.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $201.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $215.55 million, with estimates ranging from $209.40 million to $221.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,731. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $238.22 million, a PE ratio of -37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.