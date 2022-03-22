Analysts Expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to Post $2.44 EPS

Analysts expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. Regal Rexnord posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

