Analysts Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) PT at $98.31

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.48.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 96,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

