Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $13.92

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 629,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,923,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 420,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.65, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

