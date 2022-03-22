Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Price Target at C$53.43

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.43.

SJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$38.92. 37,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,731. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.19. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$37.37 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

