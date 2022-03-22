Analysts Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $114.17

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,107. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.