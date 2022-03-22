Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,546.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,546.25 ($46.69).

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

AAL traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,893 ($51.25). 2,262,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,556.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

