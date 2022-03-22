AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

