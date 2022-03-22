Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

