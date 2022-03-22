ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Buys 5,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

