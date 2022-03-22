APIX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $380,805.00 (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One APIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $380,805.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

