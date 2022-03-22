Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 611,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

