Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 103.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $786,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RCUS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

