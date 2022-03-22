Arion Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (ARION) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $47,176.73 and $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,707,227 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

