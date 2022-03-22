Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Asana posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $36,455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,250,000 shares of company stock worth $371,350,000 and sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $23,048,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. 91,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,260. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

