ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in ASML by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $682.91 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $555.50 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $656.13 and a 200-day moving average of $751.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $279.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

