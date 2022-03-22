ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,050 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.53).

ASC stock opened at GBX 1,713 ($22.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,010.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,502 ($19.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.92).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.21), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,814,963.94).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

