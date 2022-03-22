AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $71,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a PE ratio of 453.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

