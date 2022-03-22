Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of ATNX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.74. Athenex has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Athenex will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Athenex by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 66.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Athenex by 11.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.