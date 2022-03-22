AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

