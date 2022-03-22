Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (ASX:API) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (ASX:API – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Australian Pharmaceutical Industries’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, insider Richard Vincent 731,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. It also retails health and beauty products to consumers through a network of Priceline and Priceline Pharmacy franchise stores, and company owned Priceline stores in Australia; sells beauty products through Clear Skincare network of clinics in Australia and New Zealand; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and non-invasive aesthetic beauty services.

