Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $212.53 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.52 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

