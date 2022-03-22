AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.69 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) to post $616.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $551.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

AVB stock opened at $244.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.80. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $181.24 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.