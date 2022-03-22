AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.69 Million

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) to post $616.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $551.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

AVB stock opened at $244.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.80. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $181.24 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.