Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

