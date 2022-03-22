Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

