Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.65) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.43) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.68. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.80 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £628.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

