Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME: BBVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.40 ($8.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €6.25 ($6.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/14/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €6.20 ($6.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.80 ($6.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/15/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.30 ($8.02) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.00 ($7.69) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.30 ($8.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.40 ($5.93) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/4/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €6.60 ($7.25) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €6.30 ($6.92) to €6.25 ($6.87).

2/3/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.60 ($8.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.20 ($7.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/3/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.40 ($8.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/21/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.60 ($8.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

