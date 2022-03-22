Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.69. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. Bank of America has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

