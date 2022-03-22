Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,801,125. The company has a market cap of $355.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.