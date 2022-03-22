Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

