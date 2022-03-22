Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.30.

BKNIY opened at $5.96 on Monday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 42.16%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

