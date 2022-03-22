Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 765 ($10.07) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.78).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 767 ($10.10) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 777.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 743.44. The company has a market cap of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.07. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,696.80).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

