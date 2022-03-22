Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 359,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 973,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 140,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 273,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 183,570 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 23,516,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,191,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

