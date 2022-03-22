Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 394 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

