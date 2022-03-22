Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 90 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.01. 5,731,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,253. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $283.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

