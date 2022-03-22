Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,272,000 after acquiring an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $177.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,805. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

