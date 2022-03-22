Berenberg Bank Lowers Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) Price Target to GBX 125

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.65) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

