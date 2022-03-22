Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

