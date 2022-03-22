Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.23.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after buying an additional 377,947 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,027,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

