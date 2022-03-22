BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.71).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,731.50 ($35.96) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £138.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,509.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,208.50. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

