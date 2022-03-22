BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.71).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,731.50 ($35.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £138.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,509.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.