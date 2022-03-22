Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGFV traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $378.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

